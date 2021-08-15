Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) & Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onto Innovation and Quantum-Si’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $556.50 million 6.39 $31.02 million $1.93 37.40 Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Onto Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Onto Innovation and Quantum-Si, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onto Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Onto Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 13.53% 10.72% 9.24% Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Quantum-Si on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

