Ontology Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $915.17 million and $143.18 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00062710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00290813 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039260 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,027,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

