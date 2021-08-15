Opacity Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $145,022.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00869121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

