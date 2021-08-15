Open Governance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.66 million and $109,277.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00875362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00109557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.