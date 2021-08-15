Open Predict Token (OPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $324,708.70

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $324,708.70 and $48.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00864787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00109556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044429 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

