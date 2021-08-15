OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044241 BTC.

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

