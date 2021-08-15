OpenOcean (OOE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.58 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 100.3% against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $64.78 million and $17.58 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.24 or 0.99952099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00874033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06836179 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.