Opium (OPIUM) Price Up 23.7% Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Opium has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00005509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $105.18 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00138810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00154150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.49 or 0.99881600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00875020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.89 or 0.06965492 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

