Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 300,040 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 145.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,571,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

