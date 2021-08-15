OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Up 5,828.4% This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $114,924.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 5,828.4% higher against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00154207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.32 or 0.99922587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00874356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.62 or 0.07037688 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

