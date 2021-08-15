Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

ORCL stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,610,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

