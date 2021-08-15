Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OGEN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oragenics by 205.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 77.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.