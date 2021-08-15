Orbit Chain Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $611.79 million and approximately $26.41 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.80 or 0.00868871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00104374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043985 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

