Orbs Price Tops $0.0988 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $220.26 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00855859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044213 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.