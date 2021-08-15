Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $267.59 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $267.59 million and approximately $39.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00862818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00108182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044558 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

