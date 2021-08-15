O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Trimmed by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,217 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 4.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $94,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $594.03. 259,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,530. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

