Orient Walt Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $599,060.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00155648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.24 or 0.99737413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.00883168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.05 or 0.06950500 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

