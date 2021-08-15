Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.05 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $58,134.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00154207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.32 or 0.99922587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00874356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.62 or 0.07037688 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.