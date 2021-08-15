Origin Protocol Price Tops $1.10 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $380.84 million and $71.14 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00865076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,200,905 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars.

