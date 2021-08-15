Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.32 million and $55,633.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00027099 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034721 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

