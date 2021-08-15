OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OriginClear stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. OriginClear has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.27.
OriginClear Company Profile
