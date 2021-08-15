OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OriginClear stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. OriginClear has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.27.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

