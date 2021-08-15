OriginTrail Achieves Market Capitalization of $136.04 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $136.04 million and $1.92 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00865784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00104366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043932 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,055,191 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars.

