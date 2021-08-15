OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $139.61 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $139.61 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.00863678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00044221 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,055,191 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.