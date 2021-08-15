Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.40. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

