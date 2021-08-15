Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Reaches Market Cap of $226,730.03

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $226,730.03 and approximately $2,092.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00132134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00153828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.77 or 0.99773815 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.58 or 0.00876116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.45 or 0.07023651 BTC.

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

