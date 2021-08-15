OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

OSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

LON OSB opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 472.95. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 248.32 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 505 ($6.60). The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

