OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 540.75 ($7.06).
OSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.