Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTSKY opened at $21.26 on Friday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

