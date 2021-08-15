OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $837,503.34 and approximately $11.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00335863 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001346 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.39 or 0.01006770 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

