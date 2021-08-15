Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $40.37 million and $85,186.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,067,228 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

