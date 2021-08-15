PAC Global Trading Down 14.4% This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

