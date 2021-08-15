Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGTK opened at $1.45 on Friday. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

