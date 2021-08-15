Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGTK opened at $1.45 on Friday. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.