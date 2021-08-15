PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

