PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.