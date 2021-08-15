PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.33 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $55.33 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00134308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00154120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.77 or 0.99513180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.83 or 0.00873227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.52 or 0.06884823 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

