Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in July

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 1,130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Friday. 572,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing exploration and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

