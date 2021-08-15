Pangolin Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002337 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and approximately $419,622.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00130599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00154308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.10 or 1.00378250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00879823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.12 or 0.07063743 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

