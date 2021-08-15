Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in July

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

