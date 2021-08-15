Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in July

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
