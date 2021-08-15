Paparazzi (PAZZI) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00857883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044214 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars.

