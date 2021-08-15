Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $264,159.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $264,159.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,496,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.