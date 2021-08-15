ParallelCoin Market Cap Tops $385,195.41 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 978.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 1,262.9% higher against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $385,195.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00387219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

