Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $109.61 million and $66.76 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.71 or 0.00082108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00132813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00155611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.27 or 1.00014134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00877748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,328 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

