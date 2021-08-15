Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATI. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Patriot Transportation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Patriot Transportation by 174.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 24.5% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

PATI stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.33. Patriot Transportation has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.