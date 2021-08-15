Patron Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Patron has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $4,144.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00861896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00108207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044741 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

