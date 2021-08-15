Pawtocol Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $28,129.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00154088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.43 or 1.00393210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00873476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.63 or 0.06846535 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com

