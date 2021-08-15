PAX Gold Price Tops $1,781.03 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $316.63 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for $1,781.03 or 0.03775624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $411.09 or 0.00871475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00109978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044411 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 177,778 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

