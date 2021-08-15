Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Paychex by 16.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 822,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

