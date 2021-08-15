Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

