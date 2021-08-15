Payfair (PFR) Price Reaches $0.0032

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Payfair has a total market cap of $127,707.40 and $1.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Payfair has traded up 515.2% against the US dollar. One Payfair coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.01 or 0.00869989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00108307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Payfair Coin Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Payfair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

