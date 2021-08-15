Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to post sales of $110.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.75 million and the highest is $112.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $444.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

PAYO opened at $9.66 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $57,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $9,748,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $5,075,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $12,444,000.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

