Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

A number of research firms have commented on PSFE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,184,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $10.20 on Friday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

