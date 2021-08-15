PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

OTCMKTS PCWLF opened at $0.53 on Friday. PCCW has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

